Chelsea Green undoubtedly ended up having an incredible run in the WWE in 2024 which could be dubbed as her best year in professional wrestling. WWE’s creative team finally recognized her as one of the company’s most comedic personalities, and let her be a show stealer on events such as Money in the Bank and regular weekly appearances on main roster shows.

The commendable run then led Chelsea Green to become the first-ever Women’s United States Champion as she etched her name in the history books of the WWE. This recent success has also started speculation that her real-life husband Matt Cardona, formally known as Zack Ryder in WWE, could also find his way to the company and have a reunion with his wife.

Time will tell whether “The Deathmatch King” will find his way back to the WWE but he’s been a strong support for Chelsea Green who has now found herself a prominent role on the WWE main roster. The inaugural United States champion has now revealed that Cardona has been instrumental in her success in the WWE, helping her prep as well enjoying the success moments.

Chelsea Green admittedly survived the wrestling circuit with her husband’s help

Speaking in an interview with WrestleBinge, Chelsea Green explained that it’s her husband who often reminds her to soak in each milestone that she reaches. The two have been together for eight years now and she essentially believes that it would be difficult for her to survive in the professional wrestling landscape without his support.

“I started dating him two years into my career, and we’ve now been together eight years, so I don’t know wrestling without him at this point … I love getting to share these memories with him because I might not have been a wrestling fan growing up, but he was,” Chelsea Green continued.

“So he really forces me to be like, ‘no, this moment is incredible, like stop, smell the roses. Enjoy this moment because you might not have this ever again,’ you never know. So it’s really special.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

It’s been a long time since Chelsea Green got to share the squared circle with her husband in a wrestling promotion. This is why she’s also been vocal for Matt Cardona to join the WWE. She mentioned in recent conversations on willing this to happen even more than success in her own career. It was noted that it was Matt’s dream to be on the roster. While he achieved the dream for a long time, the bitter fact remains that he was released shortly before she joined the company.