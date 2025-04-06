Being a familiar figure in the pro-wrestling circuit, Michelle McCool has a huge fanbase who love to see her back in the game even if it’s for one-off occasions. She’s married to the legendary Undertaker, which also keeps her in the spotlight all the time. While this automatically draws love toward them, sometimes fans appear to be too much to control.

Being a celebrity herself and a legendary WWE star’s wife, Michelle McCool does bring a lot of unwanted attention from fans, especially at airports. Being heckled at times, she has now called out fans who follow wrestlers in public places and don’t respect their privacy at all. Some of the casual fan interactions are usually okay, but then collecting autographs to sell them online is unacceptable.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Michelle McCool talked about facing such unpleasant situations at airports, which is awful. Being a married woman, she could wear whatever heels she wanted. But while traveling on the road, people would often recognize her and her husband, and some of the crazy fans would definitely not care about the boundaries to maintain.

Michelle McCool appreciates love from pro-wrestling fans

In the conversation, Michelle McCool further mentioned that she always appreciates the love of the fans, and most superstars feel the same way. But things become too much when people start chasing or following them, especially when kids are around.

“People recognizing we were traveling on the road all the time. But man, it’s crazy. People just don’t have boundaries. It’s like, you appreciate and love the fans,” Michelle McCool stated.

“You hear it from even the superstars today, but when you’re getting chased or followed and your kids are around, especially, it’s just like, Dude, come on.”

Having the pledge of returning to WWE in-ring competition, Michelle McCool still keeps herself fit enough to compete inside the squared circle. She’s one of the dominant figures from the Divas era of the WWE who carried the load for the company during a downtime.

In 2010, Michelle McCool got married to the Undertaker and subsequently retired from professional wrestling, after losing to Layla in a Loser Leaves WWE match. Before that, she solidified her legacy by winning the WWE Women’s Championship and Divas Championship on multiple occasions.