It did take a lot of time for Chelsea Green to get a break in the WWE fold since her initial signing and debut happened almost seven years ago. On NXT and then on the main roster, plans didn’t fall in place as she would have wanted to be and thus she was also released from her contract in early 2021. However, things changed for good measure upon her re-hiring.

Chelsea Green got re-signed with the WWE and had the opportunity to live up to her full potential starting from the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble matchup. Following that appearance, she was re-introduced to the roster in a Karen character which experienced major success. This ongoing run also led her to become a women’s tag team champion, as well.

Chelsea Green admittedly receives freedom in the WWE

In a recent interview with Gorilla Position, Chelsea Green opened up about her current run in the WWE and why it feels so different this time around. This is exactly what she wanted things to go down during her first tenure. The bright Canadian wrestling talent also seemed grateful to the WWE creative team for giving her enough scope to live up to her full potential.

“I feel like this is everything I wanted the first go-around,” Chelsea Green said. “You know when they say everything happens for a reason? I truly am like, ‘Oh, I’m living this.’ There was a reason that I got released, and then I went out and I explored every avenue of the indies, and I came back.”

“I’m doing exactly what I want right now because look at it. You give someone the freedom and the platform to express themselves properly, like I’ve been given right now, and success.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Chelsea Green is one of those rare talents who doesn’t regularly feature in the championship or even in significant scenarios but garnering attention yet naturally comes to her. She is a pro in social media tidbits which is bound to entertain the audience to a good measure. Many believe this aspect will eventually benefit her career in the long run.

Continuing her heel run on the main roster since the 2023 return, Chelsea Green has found notable success that includes a reign as a WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Sonya Deville which was later converted with Piper Niven. She also stole the show during Money in the Bank 2024 from her hometown of Toronto, last July.