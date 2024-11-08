Over the past several months, Tiffany Stratton has been patiently waiting to have her breakout moment on the main roster, that’s the due championship win. While there have been uncountable cash-in moments for her MITB contract since winning the briefcase in July, she still has it in possession which guarantees her to become a future women’s champion when she might debut a custom pink title belt.

While speaking to Gorilla Position, Tiffany Stratton was recently asked about her plans for the debut episode of Netflix on Monday Night Raw. Teasing her appearance on that milestone episode of WWE programming, she also intended to take things to the next level by hinting at cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on the debut episode of RAW on Netflix.

“I don’t know, maybe I’ll cash in there. Maybe I won’t even have a match. Maybe… maybe I’ll just cash in and become champion on the premiere. Okay, yeah!” stated Tiffany Stratton during the interview.

Tiffany Stratton wants WWE Netflix title in 2025

Tiffany Stratton was also asked about WWE Raw introducing a mid-card title for the women’s division, most notably a Netflix Championship. The women’s Money in the Bank 2024 winner seemed open to the idea of having a Netflix Championship for the women’s division in 2025,

“I think it would be a great idea to introduce a mid-card title, like a Netflix Championship. I think that’d be amazing. What a great idea—it’d be cool.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Time will tell if Tiffany Stratton attends the WWE Raw Netflix premiere in 2025 and makes a splash. It was during the WWE Bash in Berlin premium live event press conference in Berlin, Germany, that Cody Rhodes officially announced that the premiere date for WWE Raw on Netflix would be on January 6. Although WWE’s current deal with NBC Universal ran through this fall, the show continues running on the USA Network through the rest of 2024.

As for Tiffany Stratton, her current partnership with the reigning WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax has undoubtedly become one of the highlights of WWE television. The duo have been dominating the Smackdown women’s roster but teases are already there of Jax dropping her title to her protégé.