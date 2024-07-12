Since her return to the WWE in early 2023, Chelsea Green managed to enjoy the best phase of her career. With her craft and dedication, she has gained the recognition of being one of the most eye-catching stars of the company who also has high hopes from the current female locker room. Under the Triple H-regime, WWE is rumoredly introducing more women’s division titles that could change the game for the women superstars.

While speaking on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the potential introduction of new titles in WWE. Meltzer admitted the online reports have some base about WWE possibly creating women’s United States and Intercontinental Titles. With discussions happening about it, Chelsea Green noted how beneficial the female talents could be through this move.

While speaking to The Masked Man Show, the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion shared her thoughts on reports of WWE considering mid-card women’s titles for the main roster. She wasn’t keen on revealing any insider information but rather reacted to the same online reports that everyone else was seeing.

Chelsea Green was seemingly excited about the idea of having these new belts on the roster which would create more opportunities for the talents. She could only hope that the belts become a reality so that new competition could be created for the women superstars. Besides, this is something that is long overdue and would be a positive step toward a bright future.

Chelsea Green believes secondary women’s titles were long overdue

It was emphasized by Chelsea Green that these secondary belts would be handy in pushing female talents who aren’t usually considered to be main eventers. There are plenty of such talents in the women’s division who need to showcase their talents and running toward these belts would be a perfect opportunity that they could look forward to.

“We have so much talent and we’re not able to showcase it all the time and so, putting another title in the mix, I think would just up the ante for that kind of mid-level girl who we know we can elevate them, we know they can get there,” Chelsea Green elaborated.

“But maybe the fans don’t believe in them yet. Maybe they need that championship to showcase it; they can really lead a division. I think if this comes to fruition, this will be a game changer for the women’s locker room on Raw and SmackDown.”

Most recently, NXT has successfully introduced the NXT Women’s North American Championship, which has quickly gained popularity with Kelani Jordan being the inaugural title holder. Time will tell if we will be seeing similar moves on Raw and Smackdown, down the road. Chelsea Green is someone who will be vying for the introduction, especially after her memorable Money in the Bank outing in front of her hometown audience in Toronto.