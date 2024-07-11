While her first WWE stint was bombarded with injuries during NXT days, Chelsea Green finally seized the opportunity with her second stint. She has been back in WWE since the Royal Rumble last year and under the Triple H-regime, she got the chance to showcase her potential as a star performer in the company who possesses the ability to garner attention just like that.

Admittedly, Chelsea Green had to push back family planning due to her wrestling career in the WWE but she made things up by becoming a regular feature on TV be it on Raw or Smackdown. Most recently, the Canadian talent also shined in front of her home country fans during the Money in the Bank premium live event. Although she was unsuccessful in winning the Women’s MITB ladder match, her performance turned out to be a show-stealer.

While speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, Chelsea Green recently discussed some of her best friends within the WWE. The bombshell believes two of the current roster members are good friends with her with one of them being Rhea Ripley. Going by her words, the Australian star should’ve been pushed to be a top star, years ago even as a teenager.

Chelsea Green has high praise for Maxxine Dupri of Alpha Academy

The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion further explained why she’s also a fan of Maxxine Dupri who’s become her travel partner, these days. The Alpha Academy girl is apparently worried about everything around her, per Chelsea Green which is the most lovable aspect of loving her, as well.

“I say this all the time. Rhea could have been the top girl seven years ago. She has always been this good, she has always been this talented and she is the sweetest, kindest person and that’s what people don’t see and that’s what I want people to know is that her heart is good,” declared Chelsea Green.

“Maxxine is the same, except Maxxine is like a Victoria’s Secret model with extreme anxiety and I just love that. The most beautiful person doesn’t have any, like, really doesn’t have any worries in the world and somehow worries about everything and that’s why I love her.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

The final spot of the Money in the Bank ladder match saw the winner pushing Chelsea Green off a ladder to the floor as she crashed through two tables. This was similar to a spot TNA Wrestling during the Queen of the Mountain match. This death-defying stunt received praise, backstage from the WWE officials as it was executed safely with expertise. Time will tell if this makes the WWE Star get a further push in her career.