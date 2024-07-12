Since her return to the WWE in late 2021, Zelina Vega continued to raise her stock and established her position in the mid-card level. After getting fired by the company, it wasn’t easy for her to find the way back to a decent position in the company but things have gone well as she earned praise from her peers as well as the WWE officials for her good work.

Irrespective of her status as an in-ring performer in the WWE, Zelina Vega remains a constant feature on TV. At present, she is a part of the LWO faction headed by Rey Mysterio, the only female of the group who travels alongside them regularly. Given WWE’s hectic schedule, one could barely have a time off amid this constant travel.

Zelina Vega detailed her experiences at the New York airport

It appears that Zelina Vega isn’t a fan of visiting LaGuardia Airport, making it clear while she loves New York, but she hates dealing with people from the airport. The WWE Superstar posted a tweet on X, remembering instances of receiving unfair treatment, such as being followed around a store and encountering a gate attendant who was abusing his power.

“Gotta say, as much as I love coming back home to NY, I absolutely hate dealing with the people at @LGAairport ..from being followed around a store bcz, as the woman put it, “I’m following YOU to make sure you don’t steal anything,” Zelina Vega emphasized her disappointment with the whole situation.

“Or the other woman at the gate feeling the need to flex the power she thinks she has in front her boss telling me “my boss is over there so I’m going to do what I want to do and inconvenience you to look good”.. just ridiculous. Sad bcz I had such a great trip in to NY that I made the mistake in thinking it would be the same here.. LOLLLL what a joke.”

Earlier this year, Zelina Vega took to her Instagram and also revealed that she’s not a fan of the X platform. It became too toxic for her and she stayed away from the negativity. However, she also expressed gratitude to her fans for their love and support during difficult times. The master of cosplaying also asked her followers not to forget her despite her absence from the platform.

