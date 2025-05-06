Over the past couple of years, Chelsea Green has built a reputation of becoming a must-see name in the WWE locker room. For the past few days, she has sent a shockwave within the fans with some social media posts, playing up to her character upon losing the Women’s United States Championship and thus indicating that she’s going away for a while.

However, a new report indicates that Chelsea Green is staying with the WWE for a while and she’s not going anywhere. The outlet Fightful Select reported today that the former champion recently signed a new contract with the WWE. It’s a multi-year deal, but the exact length of the contract has not been disclosed.

Coming from portraying a valet character on WWE television, Chelsea Green came back to the WWE for a second stint in the early 2023 to solidify her status as a wrestler. Later that year, she became the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, first with Sonya Deville and then with Piper Niven who still serves as her cohort.

The biggest achievement of Chelsea Green’s WWE career came last December when she became WWE’s first-ever Women’s United States Champion in December 2024 and held the title for more than four months before dropping it to Zelina Vega on the April 25 episode of SmackDown.

Chelsea Green ensures bringing entertainment on WWE television

During the now-finished US title run, Chelsea Green channeled a presidential character as champion with Piper Niven and Alba Fyre by her side as “Secret Hervice” agents. This is the colorful side of hers that’s liked by the fans. Having her on the screen essentially guarantees that everyone is about to be entertained.

As such, Chelsea Green loves the WWE Diva aspect and how the past Divas of the company influenced her to enter the business. In an interview with “Click and Tell,” she speaks honestly about the Divas era from the 2000s and early 2010s and how women wrestlers were treated, badly in the past,

“There was so much wrong with it. It’s not right that the women were given two minutes, and the men are given 22. It’s not right that we had to go out there and we didn’t have a choice over what we brought to the table, or the package that we brought, or the gear we brought, or the type of matches that we had.”