From one Saturday Night’s Main Event to another, Chelsea Green is reportedly set to elevate her status as the reigning champion in WWE. After creating history last month by becoming the first-ever women’s United States Champion, she’s reportedly gearing up for her first title defense later this month on a special night reserved on the USA Network/Peacock programming.

According to the reports of WrestleVotes, Chelsea Green may end up defending her WWE Women’s United States Championship against Michin in a follow-up to their appreciated showdown, last month. Michin has been a thorn in the champion’s throat for quite some time and their feud should essentially continue on Smackdown with a future but between the two is in the pipeline.

WWE Raw Netflix: Reason Title Tournament Finale Match Dropped From January 6 Episode

It was further asserted by the source that Chelsea Green vs. Michin should produce a stipulated match, similar to how they delivered a dumpster match in November, something that the fans talked about for weeks to follow.

“It’s looking like WWE creative is strongly considering a stipulation match between Chelsea Green and Michin for the U.S. Women’s Championship,” WrestleVotes shared. “This rematch could be the ultimate conclusion to their long-standing feud, giving fans a match that might just steal the show.”

Becky Lynch’s WWE Return To Kick Off High-Level Wrestlemania 41 Plans

Chelsea Green vs. Michin rivalry continues on Smackdown

WWE is currently gearing up for another Saturday Night’s Main Event special, set to take place on January 25, 2025, at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas and this event will act as a special night on WWE programming on a month that doesn’t have any premium live event scheduled. Chelsea Green vs. Michin is the first match which reportedly in the making for the NBC show.

Since returning to the WWE in 2023, the dream run for Chelsea Green in the WWE continued at the returning Saturday Night’s Main Event as she was able to leave the NBC/Peacock Specials at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York on December 14 with the inaugural women’s United States Championship by defeating Michin’ Mia Yim.

The rivalry then continued as Michin ruined the championship celebration thrown by Chelsea Green on the December 27 episode of Smackdown. After hammering away Piper Niven with a kendo stick, Michin targeted the champion but she was eventually saved by Niven.