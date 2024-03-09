Top WWE Raw Superstar Set For Singles Push Following Wrestlemania 40 Season?

Chelsea Green got to fulfill her lifelong dream of becoming a champion in the WWE, this summer when she captured the women’s tag team titles. It came out of nowhere as the former champions – Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez had to be taken out of TV due to injuries. There was again a change in plans as the new champion had to find a new partner but ultimately she was able to up the prestige of the championships.

Chelsea Green returned to WWE with a “Karen” gimmick at the 2023 Royal Rumble and the fact that she was able to put the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship back on the map could set her up for a singles push. According to a report from FightFans, there are considerations for within the WWE creative to drag her into the singles scene after WrestleMania 40.

WWE’s Becky Lynch Revisits Leaving Wrestling At 19 Years Old

This push should continue throughout the summer of next year on Monday Night Raw. At this point, the top title scenes will be occupied by wrestlers like Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Bayley, and Bianca Belair since it will be WrestleMania season. But a significant push could put Chelsea Green in the title contender’s position after the big event and she could expect big things toward SummerSlam 2024.

“I Definitely Left Perth With A Newfound Confidence,” Tiffany Stratton On WWE Chamber Experience

Chelsea Green praised for her efforts as a tag team champion

Chelsea Green’s original title reign began with Sonya Deville who quickly got injured, which led to Niven filling in for Deville and working as the new co-champion. The duo played the roles where Green would be running her mouth while Niven dominated inside the ring. The title reign lasted for 100+ days which removed the curse of those belts.

“They do give Chelsea and Piper backstage segments so they at least try to give them opportunities to get over in that regard, and then a small quick match that usually doesn’t mean much,” Freddie Prinze Jr. praised the former champions on his Wrestling With Freddie Jr. podcast. “Chelsea’s making the most of it.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

The December 18 episode of WWE Raw included a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match where Kayden Carter and Katana Chance secured the biggest win of their career since their main roster call-up by defeating the former champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to become the new champions. This move essentially clears the line for Green to be involved in a singles push, down the line.