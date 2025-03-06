Since returning to the WWE for her second stint, Chelsea Green has been enjoying the best phase of her wrestling career. That being said, it’s safe to say that she’s become an integral part of the women’s locker room who continues to make efforts to uplift herself and everyone else around her.

While Chelsea Green is credited for showcasing enthusiasm to support her colleagues, the current WWE boss is being touted to be the one to provide all of them with a locker room environment, suitable enough to reach out to each other.

Promoting WWE’s long-term partnership with Netflix, Chelsea Green was interviewed by The Sports Agents podcast in the United Kingdom. During the discussion, she was asked how things have changed for good for the women in WWE with Vince McMahon permanently moving out of the picture and Paul “Triple H” Levesque taking over the charge.

Chelsea Green gives a shoutout to trailblazers for paving the way in WWE

Before coming to Triple H, Chelsea Green made it clear that she also had praise reserved for the female wrestlers from the previous eras for being the trailblazer. Not being there in the Attitude Era and the Divas Era, she didn’t have first-hand experience of the-then locker room. But without the contributions of “the Bellas, the Trish Stratuses, the Litas, the Mickie Jameses,” they wouldn’t be here.

“I know that I come to work, I love my job, I feel safe, I feel supported. Triple H makes women specifically feel absolutely equal to men,” Chelsea Green proceeded to give a shoutout to Triple H.

“We are out there main eventing WrestleManias now, something that, you know, unfortunately that previous era didn’t get to experience. But they set the table for us, and now we’re sitting at it.”

It’s the encourage that was admittedly missing during the past era of the WWE that was run by Vince McMahon and his cohorts and as such, it also blocked the potential success for stars like Chelsea Green in the past. Upon returning, it’s Triple H who’s making good use of these names who’s generally mid-carders.

This led Chelsea Green to make history as WWE’s first-ever Women’s United States Champion. She won the title by defeating Michin in a tournament final in December 2024 at the returning Saturday Night’s Main Event. She’s also a one-time women’s tag team champion in the WWE.