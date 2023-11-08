WWE NXT: New Challenger Emerges For Women’s Champion On November 7 Episode

The era of Lyra Valkyria officially began on WWE NXT this week as she emerged in front of the crown as the reigning champion for the first time with the women’s title of the brand clad around her waist. She was quickly interrupted by a superstar from the main roster who is trying to make a splash on WWE programming, as of late.

During her promo session on WWE NXT, Valkyria said that she never dreamed of becoming the NXT Women’s Champion the way she did but she eventually did it by toppling her idol figure. She says it felt like magic when she defeated Lynch to become the new titleholder. Plus, she also felt proud of the way the two main-evented the scene.

Lyra Valkyria – Xia Li feud began on NXT

Xia Li from WWE Raw showed up in the crowd and Valkyria invited her to come inside the ring. Li asked Valkyria if she saw what she did to Becky Lynch on Raw ahead of the Number One Contenders Women’s World Championship Battle Royal with Survivor Series implications. Li then warned that she was coming to take her title. She landed a roundhouse kick on one of her security guards and shared a staredown to send a clear-cut message to the reigning WWE NXT Women’s Champion.

Lyra Valkyria won the WWE NXT Women’s Title from Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch was scheduled to feature in a 14-women battle royal on this Monday’s Raw to determine the number one contender for Rhea Ripley’s Women’s World Championship at Survivor Series. But while making the entrance, Xia Li attacked Becky from behind and she was subsequently pulled from the match. Apart from feuding with Becky, it appears that Li has also entered a program on WWE NXT with Lyra Valkyria.

Speaking of Valkyria, in the main event of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 Night One, she defeated Becky Lynch to win the NXT Women’s Championship. While Lynch had her veteran instincts to have the upper hand in this match, Valkyria showed tremendous skills by showing countermeasure maneuvers offered by her opponent.

The incredible finish of the match saw Lynch putting out Valkyria with the Manhandle Slam but Valkyria actually countered that move and rolled her up to secure the biggest win of her career. This loss against Valkyria also ended Lynch’s latest run on the WWE NXT brand.