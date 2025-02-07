Chelsea Green rose to prominence to stardom during her latest WWE stint as she ended up becoming a two-time champion. Although her rise occurred in the mid-card title picture, her dedication to the craft might lead to a main event push, someday. For the time being, she’s in need of a big return to the WWE in the form of her tag team partner in real life.

The professional wrestling business does have a lot of couples, especially in WWE. That being said, people in WWE also have relationships with people outside the company, and one such pair is Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona. They have been happily married for the past couple of years but it would seemingly make the former one happier to have her husband on the road with WWE.

Chelsea Green reveals Cordona’s dream is to be in the WWE

In an interview with Casual Conversations, Chelsea Green discussed her intentions for her husband, Matt Cardona to join the WWE. She mentioned in the conversation that she wants this to happen even more than success in her own career. It was noted that it was Matt’s dream to be on the roster. While he achieved the dream for a long time, the bitter fact remains that he was released shortly before she joined the company.

“At the end of the day, I go home and I know that this was his dream. I joke with you about the fact that I googled how to be a WWE Diva, but he didn’t. He literally came out of the womb wanting to be a WWE Superstar,” Chelsea Green continued.

“So I just want him so badly to come back and have that final closure, that ending that he so deserves as, I mean, he was with WWE for a very, very, very long time. I think the fans want it too.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Cordona is best known to the WWE Universe as Zack Ryder in WWE but he has made it clear that character no longer exists. Henceforth, if a return is to happen then he would re-appear under his current character. It would be interesting to see how WWE clubs him with Chelsea Green if the notion becomes a reality, someday.

After hustling in the WWE for a long time in the lower card, Chelsea Green finally got a push that was long deserved. Since her return to the company in early 2023, she received a push that made her a two-time champion, a women’s tag team, and the inaugural women’s United States Champion to make history.