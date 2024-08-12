Despite not having honed the wrestling skill sets of a modern-day female WWE talent, Chelsea Green has been successful in her latest stint with the company. She became a champion during this ongoing run but most importantly, she can claim to be on television all the time by throwing shenanigans which only points out her acting skills.

In previous interviews, Chelsea Green admittedly showed keenness in following the WWE Total Divas reality series in the past and was extremely fond of the WWE Divas era. Recently, speaking with Gabby AF, the former TNA wrestler also revealed to have had a chance to entertain audiences of a different kind with the reality TV realm but she turned down the offer.

As disclosed by her during this conversation, Chelsea Green met with her husband Matt Cardona in 2017 when the latter was still performing in WWE as Zack Ryder. They were encouraged to meet by Brandi and Cody Rhodes. It was before meeting Matt that she was approached by a renowned show producer but she turned down the offer as she was up for solidifying her then-buddying relationship,

“I was approached by ‘The Bachelor’ producers. I obviously Googled him. Knew everything about his family and friends. But yeah, we were set up on a blind date [nine] years ago.”

Chelsea Green outlines the tough aspects of her marriage with Matt Cordona

After featuring in a WWE tryout, Chelsea Green was hired to perform on the NXT programming in 2018. Then in 2020, her better half, Cordona was released, forcing the couple to go through through opposing schedules. In the conversation, the former Hot Mess also highlighted the difficult aspects of marriage that they need to take care of to make things work between the two.

“When they say [marriage] is work, it is,” Chelsea Green said and further emphasized that she and Cordona will never leave each other. “I can’t stand him sometimes … sometimes he is driving in the car, in the passenger’s seat, Tweeting about me, and I don’t know until I get to the gym and I’m on the treadmill.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Chelsea Green’s initial stay in the WWE got bombarded with injuries which led to a release during the COVID-19 pandemic era. But she was re-signed by the company and got the opportunity to live up to her full potential starting from the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble match under the creative leadership of Triple H.