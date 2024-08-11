Ronda Rousey is one of the greatest ambassadors from the sports entertainment circuit and an icon for this generation. Being a former Olympic medalist, it’s certain that outlets will want to further share her story to the global audience. Away from the wrestling or MMA scene, she has plenty of time to creatively get involved in a potential future project that could be airing on Netflix.

Ronda Rousey’s last WWE match took place almost a year ago at SummerSlam 2023 where she lost to her former tag team partner Shayna Baszler in a mixed martial arts match. She performed three more matches after leaving the WWE with the final appearance coming at Tony Khan’s ROH on HonorClub alongside longtime friend Marina Shafir in 2023 November.

Moving on, Ronda Rousey chose a writing career by penning her memoir “Our Fight” which was out in the spring of this year. Due to her bad blood with former WWE officials, the former UFC Hall of Famer came to the news at that point. Most recently, she also launched her new graphic novel, “Expecting the Unexpected,” via a Kickstarter campaign which could be just the beginning phase of her writing career.

Netflix loved the first draft offered by Ronda Rousey for her biopic

During a conversation with TV Insider, Ronda Rousey mentioned how she had started penning her biopic prior to falling pregnant with her daughter. The first draft was submitted to Netflix and they instantly wanted to go for a biopic on their platform. It was also asserted that the former WWE Star was completing the second phase of the draft,

“I would go and write and work on my screenplay and banged out the first draft. Everyone thought I had this ghostwriter because they thought it was so good. We turned it into Netflix. They loved it. They put in an offer right away. I’m just wrapping up my second draft right now.”

Ronda Rousey further expressed her “obsession with screenwriting” which eventually led her to work with WME executive Adam Novak,

“It’s because of [“Expecting the Unexpected”] and my obsession with screenwriting I’ve been trying to educate myself. While I was doing this internship, [my agent] talked to me about my life rights bought by Paramount a long time ago. Mark Bomback wrote the screenplay.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

In the interview with the same outlet, Ronda Rousey also discussed the current progress of women superstars in combat sports, noting that women are succeeding because they are being taken seriously which wasn’t the scene a few years ago when Vince McMahon was in charge of the creative control in the WWE. The Baddest Woman on the Planet praised the efforts put up by current WWE CCO Triple H.