Exactly a year after ending their marriage, CJ Perry (FKA Lana in WWE) and Miro (FKA Rusev in WWE) are reportedly back together on the same page. The two are said to have renewed their wedding vows on their way back to the reconciliation process.

According to exclusive details shared with TMZ Sports, the beloved former couple has recently rekindled their romance, reaffirming their commitment to each other after being separated for a short period. Per the source, the spark from CJ Perry was reignited in June 2024 after Miro returned to the United States following a trip to his native land of Bulgaria.

As months passed, the bond grew stronger as CJ Perry traveled to Bulgaria to spend the Christmas holidays with Miro and his family. This reunion then eventually led to a small, intimate ceremony at a church in Los Angeles just weeks ago, where they renewed their wedding vows and solidified their commitment to their marriage that occurred almost a decade ago.

CJ Perry and Miro were never officially divorced

CJ Perry and Miro were initially separated in the winter of 2023 with the confirmation coming from the former upon her release from AEW in early 2024. However, they never legally filed for divorce, leaving the option for their eventual reconciliation. For the time being, the couple is back living together, dividing their time between Los Angeles and Miro’s hometown in Bulgaria.

That being said, fans can soon expect to see CJ Perry and Miro making public appearances together, again. WWE could be an option for both of them but for now, their future in the wrestling world remains uncertain. While the former Lana was released from AEW in April 2024, recent reports also indicated that Miro’s contract with the organization has also expired.

CJ Perry and Miro, started dating during their tenure in WWE NXT. Their engagement occurred in the summer of 2015 and it became noteworthy as it unfolded amidst an ongoing romantic storyline that also involved Dolph Ziggler and Summer Rae. It was only a year later that the couple got officially married in a traditional affair in Bulgaria in 2016. It also was well-documented through Total Divas filming purposes.