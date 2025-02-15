For months now, CJ Perry has not been seen in public eyes as part of a professional wrestling promotion since parting her ways with All Elite Wrestling. It was more than a year ago that she played a pivotal role in the outcome of a match between two of her former clients. Eventually, it marked the final appearance on AEW TV for all the three wrestlers involved in it.

It was Miro FKA Rusev in WWE vs. Andrade El Idolo in a contest against one another at AEW Worlds End in December 2023 with CJ Perry being on the side of Andrade. However, she’d ultimately backstab the current WWE Superstar and help her former husband secure the win.

Since that match, neither of these wrestlers returned to AEW TV and it took more than a year for Miro to secure his release. In a social media post, it was mentioned how this turned out to be the final match in the promotion for both then men. Responding to this post on platform X, CJ Perry shared her stance on the match with the belief that the two could compete in another match-up in the future.

“Thank God. One man is the Super Athlete [and] the other man is a flying cruiserweight who hits harder [than] a heavyweight,” CJ Perry wrote. “I can’t wait to see them fight again. Who do you think will win this time if I don’t help [Miro] to win [against] my former ex-client [Andrade]?”

CJ Perry hints at possible Lana and Rusev return to WWE

Since Andrade currently is under a WWE contract, performing on the Smackdown brand, CJ Perry’s post hints at a possible return for Miro FKA Rusev to the workplace that initially made him famous in the pro-wrestling circuit. Additionally, her praise of Miro also indicates that the two are still on good terms despite calling it a quit to their marriage, last year. At the time, it was indicated that they had separated but hadn’t filed for divorce.

CJ Perry herself teased a WWE return on multiple occasions as she still believes the company to be the biggest sports entertainment giant available in the world. Most recently, she’s expressed her belief on social media that WWE will take Netflix to the moon with their content’s debut on the platform. Plus, on Instagram, she wrote the following teasing a WWE return, “Should #Lana return to the @wwe on @netflix???”