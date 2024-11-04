CJ Perry in All Elite Wrestling FKA Lana in WWE is always vested in garnering attention from her fanbase by doing stirring things on social media or while being on TV. Now that she’s announced her split with Miro FKA Rusev in the WWE, her name is also available on the dating market.

Rumors had previously circulated for a while suggesting that CJ Perry and current WWE Superstar Damian Priest were possibly dating each other. The claims began after they were seen in several videos and photos together, especially after the former WWE Superstar visited Puerto Rico during WWE’s Backlash PLE in 2023, an event where Priest had his homecoming. This led to online speculation that they were possibly dating but neither of them directly addressed the rumors.

In the latest, CJ Perry has now cleared things up and set the record straight on those speculations. Responding to fan questions on Instagram, she noticed the rumors floating of her dating Damian Priest.

CJ Perry dismissed the rumors, instantly clarifying that she is not dating Priest and it’s just being a funny internet rumor. She mentioned that her male friends also found the situation amusing, as she even received messages from them if Priest had become her new boyfriend.

With the following statements, CJ Perry made it clear that she simply has male friends and that she’s probably not dating anyone, for the time being,

“No, I’m not dating Damian Priest. That is very much — that was a funny internet rumor. It’s always really funny for me if I post a guy….it’s like [shocked face] All my guy friends were cracking up and all the DMS are like ‘Is that your new boyfriend?’ Guys, I have guy friends. Let’s calm down.”

CJ Perry split up with husband Miro in March 2024

According to the reports of TMZ Sports in March, the official announcement of the separation between CJ Perry and Miro came. Despite the end of their marriage, the two professional wrestlers expressed their intention to be in touch in a cordial relationship and continue working together like professionals if they’re required in further angles on TV.

During the 2024 Halloween, a tease has been made where fans could expect to see Rusev and Lana back on TV as an on-screen pair. The former female WWE Superstar shared a video on her Instagram account where she cosplayed as Tiffany, the bride of Chucky. In the video, CJ Perry mentioned that she would bring back her first husband Rusev to life.