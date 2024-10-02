For the time being, CJ Perry might not be associated with any pro wrestling company but she still has the ability to garner attention. Being one of the mainstream attention-seekers from the wrestling league, she can often be spotted in the public eye for media events and her latest such appearance came at the premiere of one of this year’s biggest movies.

Joker: Folie à Deux originally premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 4, 2024, and it is scheduled to be released in the United States on October 4, 2024. Mixed reviews are in from critics for the biggie, but CJ Perry seemed to have praise in store for the flick following her appearance in a screening.

CJ Perry FKA Lana’s Comeback Touted To Be “A Huge, Huge Get” For WWE

CJ Perry was captured posing for the paps during the screening for The Joker 2, and she looked gorgeous in the photos that were shared from the event via social media. It was also noted by the former WWE star that she really enjoyed Lady Gaga’s performance at the event,

“Thank you @wbpictures for having me at the @jokermovie premiere last night !!!! @ladygaga you stole the show Queen !!!!!!!! #Joker #JokerFolieADeux”

Trish Stratus Implies Of Punishment If WWE Stars Disobeyed Vince McMahon’s Instructions

CJ Perry’s time with All Elite Wrestling is over in 2024

Amid some health crisis, CJ Perry wasn’t put on AEW TV since December 2023 and she didn’t have the further opportunity to return to the promotion. A few weeks ago, the former WWE Diva provided a massive update on her status with All Elite Wrestling and it was negative which disclosed that her time with the company was over.

It was during an interview with USA Today’s Jordan Mendoza that CJ Perry confirmed her AEW departure. In the conversation, she was also seemingly open to signing with another professional wrestling promotion, intending to be a manager,

“I’m really focused on finding talent and cultivating them and helping them become the best wrestler, champion possible. I guess you could say I want to be the Paul Heyman.”

In more news on the personal front of CJ Perry, she is split from Miro after seven years of marriage. Despite this supposed tough phase in life, she gets call in these events which only shows that she has managed to retain a certain social status.