Amid some health crisis, CJ Perry has not been seen on AEW TV since December 2023 and it appears that she won’t be returning to the promotion. Recently, the former WWE Diva has provided a massive update on her status with All Elite Wrestling and it’s negative which disclosed that her time with the company is over.

After dealing with an MRSA infection that required hospitalization in late 2023, CJ Perry had to go through illustrated treatment in the early phase of January. Recently, she confirmed her departure from AEW during an interview with USA Today’s Jordan Mendoza at the 2024 ESPY Awards as she stated the following, “My time with them has just finished.”

Moving into the conversation, CJ Perry further mentioned that she is open to signing with another professional wrestling promotion, intending to be a manager. Just like in the past, she wants to uplift her managerial skills so that one day she can reach the same level as certain WWE Hall of Famer, Paul Heyman whom she also cites as the best manager of all time.

“I’m really focused on finding talent and cultivating them and helping them become the best wrestler, champion possible,” CJ Perry said. “I guess you could say I want to be the Paul Heyman.”

CJ Perry was released by AEW in April

Following this departure revelation, AEW confirmed to Fightful Select that CJ Perry was a part of the bunch of releases that the company had in April. Fightful’s report added that the former talent initially entered AEW on a per-appearance agreement, but later inked an official contract that is no longer effective.

The formerly known Lana in the WWE made her AEW debut at the September 2023 All Out event. Going by her real name, CJ Perry quickly attempted to realign herself with her now former husband Miro, FKA Rusev in WWE to which Miro responded negatively by retreating up the entrance ramp alone.

With Miro declining her services, CJ Perry then focused on recruiting a pair of new clients, Action Andretti and Andrade El Idolo on AEW programming in the following months. This also led to her final appearance with the AEW at December’s Worlds End PPV where a shocking betrayal to Andrade paved the way for Miro to pick up a win.