Maxxine Dupri is one of the emerging talents present on the current WWE active roster for the Monday Night Raw brand and she could resemble the past Divas era where they were better judged by their looks rather than wrestling skills. Her social media game often garners the attention of the fans and the latest instance happened regarding her look on the occasion of Halloween.

WWE talents cosplayed as famous active and non-active past superstars and Maxxine Dupri appeared to be the one to have achieved the most attention by posing with nothing but two belts which resembled a cult old-school look of Stacy Keibler.

Maxxine Dupri took Halloween as an opportunity to pay tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer by recreating one of her most memorable outfits where she posed for a magazine cover with The Dudley Boyz. Keibler only covered her private parts with the tag team championships in one of the much-discussed non-PG outfits in the history of the WWE.

Donning Keibler’s iconic look, Maxxine Dupri’s costume left the fans buzzing with nostalgia and how creative she’s been with the look. The response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive with Otis channeling Bubba Ray Dudley and Akira Tozawa playing D-Von Dudley. As such, the chemistry among the trio has been terrific.

Coming from a completely non-wrestling background, Maxxine Dupri got good trainers in the form of Alpha Academy to pick up some legit in-ring skills. Her tidbits with Otis often reminded the fans of the latter’s romantic angle with Mandy Rose in the past. Speaking on her Power Alphas podcast, the former Golden Goddes in the WWE shared her thoughts on this storyline as she made the following comments,

“At Clash at the Castle, Otis picked up Maxxine just like he picked me up. It’s drawing a lot of comparisons. I understand what they’re doing with the Maxxine storyline right now. I think it’s actually a really entertaining group. Chad Gable has really grown into his role as a heel.”

Time will tell if Maxine Dupri can establish herself as a legitimate performer in the WWE in the future. She’s not regularly participating in matches but rather she’s just being comfortable in her valet role for Otis and Tozawa.