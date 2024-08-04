CJ Perry FKA Lana used to be a top entertainer on WWE programming back in the days in her only tenure with the company which lasted for eight years. She was eventually released amid the 2021 budget cut session but it’s a fact that WWE put her on TV even the week of her let-go from the contract.

Always praising the WWE for being the greatest sports entertainment juggernaut in the world, CJ Perry is currently in a position to make a comeback to the company. Separating from her husband Miro FKA Rusev for real, there are also chances for her to get back with former on-screen flame Bobby Lashley in what’s been touted to be an attention-seeking storyline.

CJ Perry’s WWE return could lead WWE Universe to care about Bobby Lashley

Speaking on his The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T mentioned the rumors suggesting that CJ Perry is interested in returning to WWE, specifically to work with Bobby Lashley as the two were involved in a romance angle back in the 2019-20 season of Monday Night Raw. Per the words of the six-time World Champion, the rejuvenation of this storyline could also make Lashley gain fan interest again on TV.

“That might be something to reignite Bobby right back into the fold of things that’s going on with WWE, Hurt Business doesn’t seem to be working out the way I’m sure they would have liked it for it to work out but Lana coming back man, that would be a huge, huge get.” Booker T commented on CJ Perry’s possible future involvement in WWE programming. (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

WWE introduced an adultery angle featuring Bobby Lashley and Lana back in the fall of 2019 which eventually went on to become superhit among the WWE fanbase. The duo apparently was madly in love while the latter was still married to Rusev. They often got involved in make-out sessions that raised questions about whether her real-life relationship with Rusev was intact or not.

That angle ended with Lashley seeking a divorce from Lana on an episode of Raw. Lashley went on to become a multi-time champion from that position while Lana was with the WWE for one more year after that. Recently, during an interview with USA Today’s Jordan Mendoza at the 2024 ESPY Awards the ex-WWE Superstar having the real name of CJ Perry confirmed to be a free agent after ending his deal with All Elite Wrestling.