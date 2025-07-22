Away from professional wrestling, CJ Perry is trying her luck in a new genre, and it starts with writing a book, with the chances also being there that it could turn into a full-length movie. In that case, the popular female wrestler could be the first sports entertainer to have penned a movie.

Deadline reported on Monday night that CJ Perry FKA Lana in WWE, will team up with author and screenwriter Blake Northcott to sketch a fiction novel titled ‘Bulletproof Angel.’ The collaboration will be through Paradigm’s new book-to-film initiative with The Sports Group that often sees sporting figures turning into bestselling authors.

A synopsis from Deadline reads the following about CJ Perry’s next project,

“Bulletproof Angel is a high-octane international spy thriller that centers on a brilliant young CIA agent and her estranged mother, a retired operative with a haunted past. They are forced to work together behind enemy lines to stop an AI-powered weapon system capable of triggering global catastrophe.”

CJ Perry comments on new collaboration for her novel

“I’ve always been drawn to stories of espionage, betrayal, and resilience, and building a world around two powerful female operatives was a dream,” CJ Perry stated to Deadline. “Blake is an incredible partner, and Bulletproof Angel is just the beginning.”

Northcutt also spoke to the source about CJ Perry and stated that his co-worker has a sharp creative instinct and a cinematic sense of story. Being a bonafide storyteller as we’ve seen in the past, the past WWE Superstar will help build a movie, fast-paced, emotional ride with explosive action and a core that’s all heart.

After a reported tumultuous phase, CJ Perry is back in her marriage with husband Rusev AKA Miro, a current WWE Superstar. The latter found his way back to the WWE programming, the night after Wrestlemania. It was thereafter reported that the wrestling couple signed a contract with the WWE.

However, CJ Perry is yet to resurface on WWE TV as Lana. Reportedly, the former WWE Diva has signed a Legends Deal with the WWE that essentially indicates that she will only make sporadic appearances with the company when the time is right. Chances might also be low that she wrestles in the ring again.