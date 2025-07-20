After experiencing a hiccup in personal life following a divorce, Nikki Bella made a strong comeback in the professional genre. By training hard, she’s not only thrived as a WWE Superstar after returning for an involvement at WWE Evolution 2025, but she’s also made some headlines via her first-ever Netflix movie project.

After many thought her pre-announced July-movie was just a ruse in terms of a WWE return, Nikki Bella was confirmed to be part of the lineup of the highly anticipated Happy Gilmore 2 movie. Ahead of its release, the former Total Bellas star discussed her experience working with the film’s lead star, Adam Sandler, while also revealing some details about the movie.

Happy Gilmore 2 shoot came at a perfect time in Nikki Bella’s life

While speaking on the Nikki and Brie Show podcast with her twin sister Brie Bella, Nikki Bella said that Happy Gilmore 2 was the best set that she’s ever worked on. She filmed the movie in the 2024 fall, a point in her life when she realized that laughter was the best medicine for problems in life. She further added how Sandler was amazing on the sets, ensuring that everyone remained comfortable.

“Happy Gilmore 2—I will say the greatest set I’ve ever been on and like so needed at the time of my life. I filmed it in the fall, and it did make me believe that when they say laughter is the best medicine, it truly is,” Nikki Bella continued.

“Here I’m on set and Adam Sandler obviously is running the show and couldn’t be more incredible—he is like—and what I loved is there was a lot of us that it was like a first-time, like big feature film. He made you feel so comfortable.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Nikki Bella further observed how Sandler treated everyone equally and said it helped her understand why he’s become so successful as a movie star. As such, the entire film-shoot experience was filled with laughter and joy, and the whole cast pulled off an incredible job. She also admitted that this sequel turned out to be even better than the original.

Netflix previously revealed a trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 as part of its Tudum presentation in early June, when the involvement of Nikki Bella was first discovered in the movie. Overall, three pro wrestling stars appeared in the movie, with MJF portraying one of Happy’s sons, Gordie. The elder Bella and Becky Lynch appear together at the 1:43 mark of the trailer with the lead star, Adam Sandler.