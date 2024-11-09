If speculations are to go by then Britt Baker had her ups and downs in recent months from both professional and personal perspectives. The first-ever AEW female signee didn’t certainly have the best phase since the 2023 summer while some of the rumor mills also claim how she could have broken up with long-time boyfriend and top AEW wrestler, Adam Cole.

In the early part of the 2024 summer, Britt Baker returned from a 10-month-long hiatus. However, backstage altercations, illness, and creative need continued to send her back to time-offs from AEW TV on repetitive occasions. This certainly raised the eyebrows of the top AEW star’s fans as they’ve been worrying about her career.

Given how Britt Baker has made infrequent appearances on AEW programming over the past several months, some fans have started to wonder if her contract with the company is about to expire. However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful took to Twitter and assured one such fan who raised a question on her contractual status. It was confirmed that her deal with All Elite Wrestling is not ending anytime soon,

“Britt’s contract is not expiring any time soon”

Britt Baker missed a scheduled contender’s match on AEW programming

In one of the big matches of the October 8 episode of AEW Dynamite, Willow Nightingale defeated Saraya (with Harley Cameron), Nyla Rose, and Jamie Hayter in a four-way bout to capture a shot at the women’s title at AEW WrestleDream 2024. Originally, Britt Baker was scheduled to compete against Nightingale in a singles contest for the number-one contender’s position for the title currently held by Mariah May.

Shortly before Dynamite aired on TBS Network, it was confirmed that the match lineup was changed due to Britt Baker’s deteriorating health condition with no confirmed update on the returning whereabouts of the former AEW Women’s Champion.

Later, Britt Baker herself took to Twitter and provided an update on her status after missing AEW’s flagship show on short notice. She thanked everyone who sent her well wishes in the video before revealing that she was almost dying that day, dealing with a sore throat. Plus, she also got affected by the messy situation that has been created due to the recently passed Hurricane Milton in the state of Florida.