Concluding her sudden absence from TV programming, Britt Baker will return to AEW Dynamite in the upcoming episode. In an announcement made on AEW’s social media account, it was noted that the former women’s world champion will return to action, this coming Wednesday night but her opponent’s name wasn’t confirmed.

“After one month away, Dr. @realBrittBaker D.M.D returns to #AEW, looking to climb the ranks of the Women’s Division once again! Don’t miss the return of the D.M.D in Bridgeport CT!” AEW wrote on social media regarding Britt Baker’s return.

After a hiatus that lasted for almost a year, Britt Baker made her return to AEW at Forbidden Door as she kept on dealing with two herniated discs, a torn labrum, and a transient ischemic attack. She ended up confronting Mercedes Mone during the return to set up a mega match at AEW All In, last August which Mone won.

AEW’s Mercedes Mone Booked For Next Women’s NJPW Strong Title Defense

Britt Baker missed AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday due to health reasons

Britt Baker’s most recent match was a victory over Serene Deeb on AEW Dynamite. On the Title Tuesday edition in early October, she was scheduled to compete in a number-one contender’s match but then she was pulled off the match due to illness reasons.

Due to that absence, Willow Nightingale rather defeated Saraya (with Harley Cameron), Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter in a four-way bout to capture a shot at the women’s title at AEW WrestleDream 2024.

A couple of days later, Britt Baker took to Twitter and provided an update on her current status after missing AEW’s flagship show on short notice. She thanked everyone who sent her well wishes in the video before revealing that she was almost dying that day, dealing with a sore throat. Besides, she felt the effects of Hurricane Milton in Florida.

AEW All In 2025: Ticket Information Revealed For Summer PLE In Texas

AEW Dynamite November 13 episode match card

AEW Dynamite November 13 episode takes place at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut and the confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Konosuke Takeshita vs. Adam Cole – if Cole wins, he earns a match against MJF at Full Gear

– Adam Hangman Page & Christian Cage vs. Jay White and Juice Robinson

– Britt Baker to compete

– Mina Shirakawa returns