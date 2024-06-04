AJ Styles pulled a swerve on the latest bygone episode of Smackdown which should earn him a title match at Clash at the Castle 2024. If the latest reports are to go by then the next WWE Championship opportunity will be waiting for him at the coming premium live event from the United Kingdom.

Dave Meltzer has provided an update on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter about Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles being announced for Clash at the Castle following the show-closing angle that went down on Smackdown, last Friday night. He presumed the announcement to happen on Raw but it was seemingly pushed back,

“The Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles title match is scheduled for Clash at the Castle in Glasgow. It may be announced tonight, if not on Friday.”

Over on Smackdown, the builds for a WWE Title rematch set for Clash at the Castle 2024 began as Styles came to the ring to tease his retirement, something he had admittedly been thinking about for some time. It also came as a result of being told that he would have to go back at the end of the line following his loss at WWE Backlash to Rhodes for the prestigious title.

During his speech, Styles invited The OC members Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to join him in the ring. He further asked Rhodes to come to the ring, applauding him for being the cornerstone figure in the WWE. It was an ultimate ruse as Styles then attacked Rhodes while Gallows and Anderson, held the security guards back as Styles planted Rhodes on the floor with a Styles Clash from the steel steps.

Styles started his current heel run after coming back from a hiatus. After getting a title match opportunity at Royal Rumble, his feud with LA Knight culminated in a match at WrestleMania. He kept his distance with his fellow OC stablemates but as Clash at the Castle 2024 approaches, it appears that the trio is back on the same page.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday, June 15. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable

– WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles (TBA)