Since coming back to the WWE in 2017, Drew McIntyre has witnessed a rise to superstardom, and at Clash at the Castle 2024, he’s expected to solidify his legacy in the pro-wrestling circuit, forever. While the career of the UK star power already has numerous achievements in or outside the WWE, his ultimate goal is something different which could be gained on tomorrow night’s PLE.

McIntyre has already touched down in his native-land for Clash at the Castle 2024 and he’s been making the most of his time at home. Before man-eventing the PLE, he also received a huge honor during his stay. In a video posted by WWE on Instagram, it was revealed that McIntyre has become the first active in-ring performer to be inducted into the Scottish Wrestling Hall of Fame. The WWE Raw Superstar expressed his gratitude and was seen posing with his Hall of Fame framed certificate as the congratulatory post stated the following,

“Congratulations @dmcintyrewwe on becoming the first active wrestler to be inducted into the Scottish Wrestling Hall of Fame.”

As confirmed by the WWE, Drew McIntyre will challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Clash at the Castle 2024. The stakes are high for the match as The Judgment Day will be banned from ringside, but McIntyre still has to be aware of CM Punk who could try to ruin his homecoming.

According to McIntyre, he willnot justt be having an ordinary title match at Clash at the Castle 2024 but rather this event might mark the most significant match of his entire professional wrestling career. During an interview with The Indian Express, he gave explanations for his thinking,

“We get a redo, not just in Wales, not just in the UK, but specifically in Scotland where I’m from, where I never imagined there would be a big WWE PLE with myself in the main event and the world title. This one has to be done right.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Clash at the Castle 2024 WWE premium live event is scheduled from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, tomorrow night, June 15. The updated match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (Judgment Day members are barred from ringside)

– “I Quit” Match for the WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles

– WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (c) vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark, and Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn