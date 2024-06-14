An expected WWE Championship Match for Clash at the Castle 2024 was in the pipeline between the champion Cody Rhodes and the challenger AJ Styles after the latter played a ruse of retirement. With the help of his OC buddies, he lured Cody on Smackdown for a vicious attack to set the stage for the rematch between the two which will now be contested in an “I Quit” capacity at the international WWE PLE.

Going by the career statistics of AJ Styles, he is the favorite to win in this title match set for Clash at the Castle 2024 PLE as he’s never lost in an “I Quit” Match, before. However, the situation is different, this time around given Cody is the poster boy of the WWE and he’s just started with the top title reign.

Heading into Clash at the Castle 2024, an interesting statistic has been published by WWFOldSchool where it was mentioned that so far in his career, AJ Styles has competed in 3 “I Quit” matches in TNA and he won all 3 of those. These wins came against WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, ECW Legend Tommy Dreamer, and Christopher Daniels.

At Clash at the Castle, AJ Styles will compete in an I Quit match for the 4th time. He is currently undefeated in this stipulation. pic.twitter.com/AsNFgTuB9o — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) June 13, 2024

Clash at the Castle 2024 will mark the first time that Styles will be competing in an “I Quit” match in his WWE career and he’s not the odds-on favorite to come up victorious. Previous reports suggested that Cody isn’t dropping his WWE Title until and unless a bigger name like Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes returns to the scene. Hence, AJ is likely suffering yet another loss against The American Nightmare after Backlash, last month.

As confirmed by the WWE, Drew McIntyre will challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Clash at the Castle 2024. The stakes are high for the match as The Judgment Day will be banned from ringside, but McIntyre still has to be aware of CM Punk who could try to ruin his homecoming.

Clash at the Castle 2024 WWE PLE Match Card

Clash at the Castle 2024 WWE premium live event is scheduled from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, tomorrow night, June 15. The updated match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (Judgment Day members are barred from ringside)

– “I Quit” Match for the WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles

– WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (c) vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark, and Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn