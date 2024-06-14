WWE Superstars have already reached the United Kingdom for the second edition of Clash at the Castle 2024 premium live event and the anticipation regarding the show is extremely high. The fans around here are famous for their vocal antics and the atmosphere for tomorrow’ PLE is expected to be something electric.

To make things even bigger, WWE is expanding its schedule for Clash at the Castle 2024 PLE. In addition to the main show, the company will host a pre-show to amp things up around the PLE card as they want the buzz to continue after the PLE is over. No additional details are available regarding what’s exactly planned for this segment.

WWE has announced this addition to the PLE schedule that’s going to be an engaging post-show event immediately following Clash at the Castle 2024. A traditional post-show press conference will also be there as Post Wrestling confirmed that it will still occur led by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

The festivities around the premium live event will open up with the usual kick-off pre-show panel which will be another bonus for the city’s fans where the magnitude is already high due to the Men’s Scotland football team taking on the hosts Germany in their opening Euro 2024 contest.

Furthermore, Clash at the Castle 2024 also expects to finally mark a perfect homecoming scenario for Drew McIntyre who is the expected favorite to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion by defeating Damian Priest in the main event of the show.

As announced during this week’s episode of Raw, The Judgment Day members will be barred from ringside and it favors Drew McIntyre given no interference would be there at Clash at the Castle 2024. But chances are still there that McIntyre’s nemesis CM Punk will be there at the PLE as he previously vowed to disrupt a homecoming for the top Raw star power. In return, Punk was warned that repercussions would be there if he costs this title match.

Clash at the Castle 2024 WWE PLE Match Card

Clash at the Castle 2024 WWE premium live event is scheduled from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, tomorrow night, June 15. The updated match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (Judgment Day members are barred from ringside)

– “I Quit” Match for the WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles

– WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (c) vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark, and Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn