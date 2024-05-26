WWE will host Clash at the Castle 2024 in the middle of June, next month, and expectedly, Drew McIntyre will headline the show. This is going to be the second edition of this particular PLE and the UK-native will feature in the marquee match of the night on both occasions.

WWE has confirmed that Damian Priest will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle 2024 scheduled from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday, June 15. The announcement of the match came through Paul “Triple H” Levesque during WWE King & Queen of the Ring on Saturday.

Last night WWE held the King & Queen of the Ring PLE and neither Priest nor McIntyre had matches on the show. For the time being, McIntyre remains out of action since April due to an elbow injury. The injury forced McIntyre to be out of WWE’s King of the Ring tournament although he was included in it, primarily. WWE wants him to be okay before Clash at the Castle 2024.

Clash at the Castle 2024: McIntyre-Priest storyline already started

In April, McIntyre captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. Immediately after that match, Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on McIntyre to win the title. This happened as McIntyre was focused on taking verbal shots at CM Punk and the latter dropped him on the announce table.

Then on the May 13 episode of Raw, the build around Clash at the Castle 2024 had already begun as McIntyre kicked off the show and said that he would not waste any more time with CM Punk since he might not get cleared to compete in 20 more years. Drew then turned his attention toward Damian Priest who was further addressed to be the Paper World Champion, and that Raw needs him to be the Champion, again.

Priest came out saying that he is willing to give Drew a shot for his World Heavyweight Title once Drew gets cleared to compete from the current swollen elbow condition. Now that the match has officially been announced for Clash at the Castle 2024, Drew has warned CM Punk not to show up in Glasgow or else there will be consequences.