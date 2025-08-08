At SummerSlam 2025, Roman Reigns teamed up with Jey Uso to defeat Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker of The Vision in what marked his first match on television since WrestleMania 41 in April. He again appeared on this week’s episode of Raw to seek vengeance on Seth Rollins, but The Vision was in his corner to make the save and rather put him down with a beating alongside CM Punk.

The insult continued even after the attack as Reed again ended up stealing Roman Reigns’ sneakers, just like the pre-Summerslam episode of Raw. Reports claimed this attack was done to write the top superstar off WWE TV programming, as he’s scheduled to film the Street Fighter movie alongside Cody Rhodes this summer. However, reports are now out that he will compete in a match at the Clash in Paris premium live event later this month.

Clash In Paris 2025: Possible Spoiler on Roman Reigns’ Match At International WWE PLE

One match that the WWE fans are pushing for is Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, given their recent as well as long-term history, and that match is still on WWE’s radar. However, that match is not penciled in for the Clash in Paris PLE. “It won’t be happening in Paris,” a report from WrestleVotes added, further affirming that a tag team match is in the pipeline.

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins was originally planned for WrestleMania 41

As seen on WWE Unreal, Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins in a singles match was WWE’s original plan for WrestleMania 41. Going by the current circumstances, this match is still possible to go down at WrestleMania 42, which will also take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the same venue as last year. Thus, the dream match is alive for a future stadium-level PLE.

Also, Seth Rollins has become the new World Heavyweight Champion, coming out of the WWE SummerSlam premium live event last weekend, and hence, his next match against Roman Reigns could be a championship match. The feud was originally renewed at WrestleMania 41 after Rollins got himself aligned with Paul Heyman and turned heel by attacking his two opponents at the PLE.

Even on the night after WrestleMania 42, during Raw, Rollins added a new ally in Bron Breakker and took out Roman Reigns and CM Punk to engage in a feud. His long-standing saga with Punk also continues after he cashed in the 2025 Money in the Bank contract on Punk at SummerSlam to snatch the World Heavyweight Championship from him just minutes after he won the title after a decade.