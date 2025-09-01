WWE Clash in Paris 2025 was an international premium live event held at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France. With 30,343 fans in attendance at the show, the show recorded a new gate record for this arena, shattering the previous one held by a Taylor Swift concert. The match card of the international premium live event offered several title matches, including the mid-card women’s championship from the Monday Night Raw brand.

In the third match of Clash in Paris 2025 PLE, Becky Lynch (c) defeated WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. This was the first time that the latter was challenging for a championship in the WWE in seven years and also performing in an international show. Despite all her efforts, she failed to come out on top after the dust settled.

Clash In Paris 2025: Seth Rollins Receives Unexpected Help In WWE PLE Main Event

Looking forward to holding a title in the WWE after almost 10 years at Clash in Paris 2025, Nikki Bella got the better of the champion after a striking exchange between the two. She later decked Lynch to the floor with a baseball slide, banged her face against both announcers’ desks, and then returned her to the ring, looking for the Rack Attack 2.0.

Lynch avoided that move, but then she found herself trapped in the Fearless Lock submission. She escaped the move but got caught with her own Manhandle Slam for a near-fall. Bella then locked in the dis-arm-her to Lynch, but the champion outmaneuvered the WWE Hall of Famer by rolling her up and stealing the three-count at Clash in Paris 2025.

WWE NXT: Two New Events’ Date And Location Announced At Heatwave 2025 PLE

Clash in Paris 2025: Becky Lynch went through her sixth IC title defense

Lynch won the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title from Lyra Valkyria at Money in the Bank in July and then successfully defended it against Valkyria at SummerSlam last month, which won’t allow the latter to vouch for the title until Lynch is the champion. That being said, Clash in Paris 2025 marked the sixth title defense for Lynch in her 85-day-long title reign.

Following her title retention at SummerSlam, Nikki Bella stepped up to Lynch as her new opponent, challenging her to a match at Clash in Paris 2025. Becky initially denied, but then she accepted the challenge after the two got involved in personal verbal exchanges on Raw on a couple of occasions.