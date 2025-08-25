Multiple special events are scheduled to go down under the WWE NXT banner over the next couple of months on the road, which is outside the brand’s residential facility at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

During Sunday’s Heatwave event, it was announced that WWE NXT Homecoming would take place on the September 16 weekly edition of NXT on The CW. This episode will take place at Full Sail University in Florida, which was previously the home of NXT tapings until 2020, when they moved to the WWE Performance Center. The last event at Full Sail was NXT TakeOver: XXX in 2020.

An additional announcement was made at Heatwave, where WWE NXT Halloween Havoc was confirmed to return as a separate premium live event (not as a themed edition on weekly NXT TV) on Saturday, October 25, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Tickets for these shows will go on sale this Wednesday, August 28, with a presale taking place one day prior.

The Halloween Havoc has been an annual tradition event for WWE NXT, dating back to 2020. This was originally a televised themed edition before WWE converted it into a full-fledged pay-per-view event. The next installment will air on Peacock, with WWE moving all of their main roster PLEs to ESPN starting with next month’s Wrestlepalooza. NXT PLEs will remain on Peacock until the end of 2025.

Speaking of PLEs, the next one under the WWE NXT brand will be No Mercy on Saturday, September 27, from Fort Lauderdale. The currently confirmed match card for the event goes as follows,

– WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Lola Vice

– Women’s WWE Speed Championship Match: Sol Ruca (c) vs. TBA Tournament Winner

WWE NXT August 26 episode match card

Meanwhile, WWE NXT will present its weekly show this Tuesday night on The CW network with three matches being official, as announced during Heatwave. In a backstage segment of the latest bygone PLE, Jacy Jayne was recovering from her TNA Knockouts title loss with Fatal Influence when the next contender for the NXT Women’s Championship, Lola Vice, confronted Jacy. Zaria and Sol Ruca came out, and the six argued, setting up a six-woman tag team match.

A stipulated bout and a tag team match with Wren Sinclair, awaiting a mystery partner to take on Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley of The Culling, have also been confirmed. The current card for the WWE NXT August 26 edition goes as follows,

– Blindfold match: Myles Borne vs. Lexis King

– Jacy Jayne, Jazmyn Nyx, and Fallon Henley vs. Lola Vice, Sol Ruca, and Zaria

– The Culling (Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame) vs. Wren Sinclair and TBA

– Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan