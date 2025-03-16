Being one of the Big-Four WWE premium live events of the year, speculations are already there regarding Survivor Series 2025 which WWE has yet to officially announce. Given WWE’s tradition, this particular show is likely to close things in the PLE calendar, later this year and it also is reportedly set to explore a warm location.

Going by the latest reports, Survivor Series 2025 could be heading to a warmer climate this year, with San Diego being considered to be the host of the annual event. After a spree of shows in colder locations, including Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn, and Vancouver in recent years, WWE is currently going with the mindset of hosting the show in a suitable temperate setting.

WWE has Survivor Series 2025 venue listed for some time

That being said, Fightful Select reports that San Diego is “being considered” as the host city for the premium live event, and it’s reportedly been “listed internally for quite some time.” There’s no official date locked in for the show yet but WWE had traditionally landed this one on the Thanksgiving weekend for the last two years.

If that trend continues, professional wrestling fans will have the opportunity to gather under the San Diego sun, this November. Survivor Series 2025 should also be the final WWE premium live event of this year given WWE’s recent tradition unless they host a separate PLE to sum up John Cena’s retirement tour in December.

Also, Survivor Series 2025 is likely going to be the first of its genre to be held in a warm location for the first time in seven years. WWE hasn’t held a Survivor Series in a warm-weather city with a live crowd in attendance since the Los Angeles edition in 2018. Keeping the ThuderDome editions in mind, they hit colder spots like Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn, and even Vancouver.

Current WWE premium live event schedule across 2025-26

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

– Saturday, May 10, 2025: WWE Backlash 2025 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

– Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, 3, 2025: SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

– Sunday, August 31, 2025: Clash in Paris 2025 at the Paris La Defense Arena in Paris, France

– Crown Jewel 2025 in Saudi Arabia (Date & Venue TBA)

– Survivor Series 2025 in San Diego, California (Date & Venue TBA)

– Royal Rumble 2026 in Saudi Arabia (Date & Venue TBA)

– Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12, 2026: WrestleMania 42 at Caesars Superdome (FKA Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans, Louisiana