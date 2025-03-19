After resurfacing on TV on the Road to Wrestlemania 41 season, Alexa Bliss has only performed in one weekly television matchup on Smackdown. Following Elimination Chamber, she completely vanished from WWE programming which raises questions of her status around the biggest WWE premium live event of the year, anyway.

In the meantime, Bliss has now been removed from her scheduled appearance at WWE World during WrestleMania 41 weekend, adding further intrigue to her current status with the WWE. A fan inquired about the top WWE star’s absence from the Fanatic Events page, asking, “@fanatics_events Hey Fanatics Events I can’t find Alexa on your page? Where is she?”

Fanatic Events responded and confirmed that the former WWE Women’s Champion was withdrawn from the Wrestlemania 41 weekend festivities, “Hi, Roger! Regrettably, Alexa Bliss is no longer attending. Please send me a DM if you have any questions! -Marissa” This announcement means Bliss will not be there for WWE World, which is set to take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 17th to 21st.

Alexa Bliss hasn’t made regular appearances since her WWE return

On the February 7 episode of Smackdown, Alexa Bliss defeated Candice LeRae to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2025 Match set for the Elimination Chamber PLE. Then she last competed at the Chamber match but got pinned by Liv Morgan to miss a shot at the women’s world championship at Wrestlemania 41.

This interesting development comes as an aftermath of WrestleVotes reporting that Bliss is reportedly booked for some major plans at Wrestlemania 41. While something specific wasn’t noted, the source stated that something significant is expected to unfold at the Showcase of the Immortals and it could be associated to The Wyatt Sicks faction.

There’s no confirmed update on whether Bliss has headed to another hiatus from WWE programming or not but she hasn’t been traveling with the WWE crew during the ongoing United Kingdom tour.

In replacement of Little Miss Bliss, On Location, the company in partnership with special events in WWE and other major pop culture brands, has announced an intimate luncheon with John Cena at a “five-star restaurant” on the Las Vegas strip. This special event takes place on Saturday, April 19th, prior to Night One of WrestleMania 41.