Sheamus and Rusev have had their fair share of differences, and now they will settle their differences at the Clash in Paris 2025 WWE premium live event. On the latest episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, he potential final match in their ongoing feud has been booked for the international show set within just two weeks.

On the August 18 episode of Raw, the general manager, Adam Pearce, announced Sheamus vs. Rusev in a Donnybrook Match at Clash in Paris 2025. This comes as an aftermath of the beef the two have been having ever since Sheamus returned to the WWE following this year’s Money in the Bank.

The former League of Nations’ stablemates have thus been involved in a feud dating back to June, which will be on display in the upcoming match at Clash in Paris 2025. Sheamus is the one standing in the way of Rusev’s momentum after his dominant wins over Otis and Akira Tozawa since returning to the WWE after four years, the night after Wrestlemania 41.

In the first singles bout, Sheamus lost to Rusev via submission before getting his win back a few weeks later and setting up their final match of their trilogy bout earlier this month. However, that match ended in a double count-out as the pair opted to continue their brawl outside of the ring. This led to rescheduling the rubber match at Clash in Paris 2025.

Count-outs and disqualifications will not be an issue in the upcoming match, with Pearce announcing this to be a Donnybrook Match. Overall, Clash in Paris 2025 will mark the fourth Donnybrook Match in WWE history, with Sheamus competing in all three previous contests since 2022. In the first one, Drew McIntyre handed him a loss. In the second one, he and the Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium, while Pete Dunne was the next victim in the third one.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 PLE Match Card

Clash in Paris 2025 will be the first WWE premium live event in the French capital city at the Paris La Defense Arena on Sunday, August 31st, also marking the first PLE in the post-SummerSlam phase. The currently set match card for the international show goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. LA Knight vs. Jey Uso vs. CM Punk

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. TBD

– John Cena vs. Logan Paul

– Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

– Donnybrook Match: Sheamus vs. Rusev