WWE Clash in Paris 2025 was an international premium live event that went down from the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France. With 30,343 fans in attendance at the show, the show recorded a new gate record for this arena, shattering the previous one held by a Taylor Swift concert. Also, the night marked the final WWE premium live event match for John Cena in a European city.

In the penultimate match of Clash in Paris 2025, John Cena defeated Logan Paul in a singles contest, which would be remembered for Cena paying tribute to some of his past rivals. As the back-and-forth action spilled in the ring, Logan performed Cena’s vintage moves – shoulder tackle and slam before he went for the signature Five Knuckle Shuffle.

Cena countered the move, hit the Attitude Adjustment finisher, and went for the cover, but Logan kicked out to continue the match at Clash in Paris 2025. Cena then delivered Roxanne Perez’s Pop Rox finisher, but couldn’t put Logan away.

NXT No Mercy 2025: Championship Main Event Match Revealed For WWE PLE

Clash in Paris 2025: John Cena used multiple AAs to pin Logan Paul

Logan came back into the match with his brutal right-hand punch with his titanium fist and went for the cover, but Cena kicked out. Logan hit two back-to-back Frog Splashes, but Cena still survived in the match. Cena then stunned the crowd by hitting Baron Corbin’s End of Days and AJ Styles’ Styles Clash. Finally, Cena hit multiple Attitude Adjustments to secure the win at Clash in Paris 2025.

Wrestlepalooza 2025: Spoiler On Major WWE Championship Match At Debut PLE

Originally, Paul and Cena teamed up at Money in the Bank earlier this year, but then they entered a feud on WWE SmackDown just days after Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam in early August.

Amidst their verbal exchanges, Paul called for a singles match against Cena since the 17-time world champion only has a limited number of dates left on his retirement tour. Cena then agreed to make the match happen at Clash in Paris 2025. Before this PLE match, a tag match also went down on Smackdown with Cena and Rhodes competing against Paul and Drew McIntyre. This match ended in disqualification due to Paul low-blowing Cena.