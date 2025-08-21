WWE is shaking things up in its premium live event calendar with the Wrestlepalooza 2025 edition in September, which will also be the debut edition of the show in the history of the company. Previously, ECW hosted the pay-per-view before they were taken over by Vince McMahon’s WWE. Now, the comeback timeline is significant as WWE is going through a major change in terms of broadcasting.

Wrestlepalooza 2025 has been confirmed to go down on September 20 in Indianapolis, Indiana, marking the first WWE premium live event to be hosted on the ESPN platform. The timing is also notable, as it falls on the same date as AEW’s All Out 2025 pay-per-view, which will emanate from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Going head-to-head with the annual AEW show, Wrestlepalooza 2025 will have to come up with an exceptional card to beat its rival brand in viewership. That being said, The Wrestling Observer has reported the latest about one of the co-main events of the PLE, which will feature Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. Since their beef is ongoing on Smackdown, fans believed that they might end up battling at Clash in Paris, but that won’t be the case.

Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena is also planned for Wrestlepalooza 2025

The Observer had previously reported that Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena would take place at Wrestlepalooza 2025,

“The planned main event for WWE’s September 20 PPV, going head-to-head against All Out, is Brock Lesnar vs John Cena. Which is why Brock’s not booked for Paris. Because they wanted him as a method to counterprogram AEW.”

ESPN will broadcast the newest WWE premium live event, Wrestlepalooza 2025, which appeared to be a surprise announcement as part of the two companies’ planned 5-year partnership. The deal was expected to begin in 2026, but it has been preponed to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a key factor in this arrangement between WWE and ESPN occurs as a result of WrestleMania and SummerSlam becoming two-night events. WWE essentially fulfilled its quota of Premium Live Events for Peacock ahead of schedule, meaning Clash in Paris on August 31 will be the final outing for the broadcasting platform, while Wrestlepalooza will commence the new journey with ESPN.