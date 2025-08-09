Following Summerslam, Clash in Paris 2025, WWE premium live event is going to be another star-studded affair later this month, with reports affirming that the likes of CM Punk and Roman Reigns being booked at the PLE, John Cena and Logan Paul have also been added to the show on last night’s Smackdown as they will be competing in a singles bout.

With his days being numbered in the WWE during his retirement tour, John Cena showed up for one last time at the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to address the attack by Brock Lesnar at Summerslam. With Cena ready to give the fight back to Lesnar, Logan Paul instead showed up and got himself booked in a match against Cena at Clash in Paris 2025.

Interrupting a promo from Cena on Smackdown, Logan said that the returned babyface version of Cena is making him sick. Cena fired back by saying that Logan is the biggest dumba** he has ever seen. Logan wanted a match with Cena and further teased the match in the beautiful French-speaking country, which is at Clash in Paris 2025 on the final day of August.

Drew McIntyre attacked Cena from behind, with Logan joining him. As they double-teamed Cena, this led to WWE Champion Cody Rhodes making the save and taking out the two heels. Cena then accepted Logan’s challenge for a singles match at Clash in Paris 2025. Plus, Cena & Cody participated in a tag team match against Logan & Drew in the main event of Smackdown that ended in a DQ-win for them.

Cena will thus be seen in a first-ever outing against Logan at the Clash in Paris 2025 international event. Elsewhere, he will appear on two episodes of SmackDown, one from Dublin on August 22 and one from Lyon on August 29 during WWE’s United Kingdom tour.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 PLE Match Card

Clash in Paris 2025 will be the first WWE premium live event in the French capital city at the Paris La Defense Arena on Sunday, August 31st. The currently set match card for the international show goes as follows,

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Naomi (c) vs. Evolution Battle Royal winner Stephanie Vaquer

– John Cena vs. Logan Paul