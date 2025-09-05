The Clash in Paris 2025 premium live event turned out to be one of the wildest nights in the history of the WWE in terms of a raucous audience. The PLE, along with the pre-PLE SmackDown and a post-PLE Raw, experienced a crowd that hijacked the shows, and they also showered the WWE Superstars with overwhelming receptions.

The match card for Clash in Paris 2025 featured six bouts on the night, with one of them turning out to be a last-minute addition. Nikki Bella’s match against Becky Lynch over the Women’s Intercontinental Championship wasn’t originally supposed to happen at the Paris PLE, but it came as a result of a change in creative plans in the WWE.

While recapping the incredible Clash in Paris 2025 weekend on The Nikki & Brie Show podcast, Nikki Bella confirmed that her match against Lynch was originally planned for a weekly episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix. But those plans were changed due to Naomi’s pregnancy, after which Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Title was scrapped from the show.

“So from Birmingham until I arrived in Paris, I didn’t go home because I knew, okay, by the time I go [from] England back to [San Francisco International Airport], then have to do SFO back to Paris,” Bella said while discussing her preparation for the match at Clash in Paris 2025.

“I would really be home for two days, crazy jet lagged and to prepare for a match that originally was going to be on Raw that got moved to the PLE.”

Nikki Bella Claims “It’s Only The Beginning” After WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Loss

Nikki Bella admittedly received love and praise for Clash in Paris 2025 match

The former WWE Divas Champion further stated that she believes she found out about her title match moving to Clash in Paris 2025 just a week before it was announced on television on an episode of Raw. She doesn’t fully know what the original card of the PLE was going to be, but assumes that only one women’s match was scheduled for the show – Naomi defending the Women’s World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer.

Bella further noted that getting to compete in a title match in Paris was a dream come true for her, and she feels so proud of herself despite a couple of spots from the match not going according to plan. As such, she noted that people were clapping for her backstage when she came back after the match at Clash in Paris 2025 was over, creating a really special moment for her.

In the third match of Clash in Paris 2025, Becky Lynch (c) defeated the WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. There was a particular spot in the match where Bella missed a disaster kick attempt off the middle rope on Lynch, leading to a fan backlash on social media, but the returnee isn’t keen on embracing the hate after the love she’s received in Paris.