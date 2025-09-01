The Bella Army came unglued for Nikki Bella at Clash in Paris 2025 upon her appearance on the show, but that support wasn’t enough for her to leave Paris as the new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion. However, the loss admittedly only marks the beginning of a new journey in the WWE as a WWE Hall of Famer.

Despite the shortcomings, the WWE Legend is not keeping her spirit down but rather is excited to experience what’s next in her WWE career. Taking to X, Nikki Bella reflected on her match with Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris and thanked her ‘Bella Army’ fanbase. While admitting that she “fell short,” the former WWE Divas Champion vowed that this is “only the beginning” of her return to the ring.

“There’s nothing like my Bella Army!! Your love and support gets me through it all!! Fell short tonight but the beauty in that is it’s only the beginning. Felt so great being out there like that again! Love you all so much! And Paris cheers or boos you all are such an amazing crowd!! Thank you!!” the statement reads from Nikki Bella.

Clash in Paris 2025: Becky Lynch stole a title win from Nikki Bella

In the third match of Clash in Paris 2025 PLE, Becky Lynch (c) defeated WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. This was the first time that the latter was challenging for a championship in the WWE in seven years and also performing in an international show. Despite all her efforts, she failed to come out on top after the dust settled.

The finish of the match saw Nikki Bella looking for the Rack Attack 2.0. Lynch avoided that move, but then she found herself trapped in the Fearless Lock submission. She escaped the submission but got caught with her own Manhandle Slam for a near-fall. Bella then locked in the dis-arm-her to Lynch, but the champion outmaneuvered the WWE Hall of Famer by rolling her up and stealing the three-count.

Ahead of challenging for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Paris, Nikki Bella also spoke with Sports Illustrated and praised her current rival for rising to the occasion as THE MAN. She noted that Lynch was initially overshadowed by stars like Charlotte Flair and the former Sasha Banks, but she eventually proved herself to be “one of the greatest superstars ever.”