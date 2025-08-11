For the very first time, Stephanie Vaquer will be competing in a singles world title match at Clash in Paris 2025, a WWE premium live event set for later this month. Given the current context and the scenario on Monday Night Raw women’s division, chances are high that she might leave the international show as the new world champion.

While nothing specific has been revealed about what WWE could be having in store for Vaquer for her scheduled title match at Clash in Paris 2025, the insider reports claim that a huge push is in store for the former dual champion from NXT in the post-Summerslam phase. As such, WWE made special arrangements for her at Evolution last month.

“It Was A Transformative Moment For Me,” Tiffany Stratton Revisits Favorite WWE PLE

The all-women premium live event, WWE Evolution 2025, took place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 13, where Stephanie Vaquer won the Evolution Battle Royal to secure the women’s world championship match opportunity at Clash in Paris 2025. It was after the match that Stephanie McMahon made her return to WWE TV and had a brief post-match segment with her.

During the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes revealed that WWE designed that part to put the spotlight on Vaquer, entirely as she’s up for a huge push. WWE intentionally paired Vaquer with McMahon following her Women’s Battle Royal win at Evolution to point her out as a future player. As such, her first official title win could thus occur at Clash in Paris 2025.

Clash In Paris 2025: Another Spoiler On Roman Reigns For France WWE PLE

At present, Vaquer is booked to face Naomi for the Women’s World Championship at Clash in Paris 2025. However, that match lineup could change on tonight’s Raw with Naomi defending the belt against IYO SKY.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 PLE Match Card

Clash in Paris 2025 will be the first WWE premium live event in the French capital city at the Paris La Defense Arena on Sunday, August 31st, also marking the first PLE in the post-Summerslam phase. The currently set match card for the international show goes as follows,

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Naomi (c) vs. Evolution Battle Royal winner Stephanie Vaquer

– John Cena vs. Logan Paul