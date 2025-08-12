A new segment has been announced for this coming episode of WWE Smackdown on the USA Network that should contribute to the setup of the next WWE Championship match at the Clash in Paris premium live event scheduled for later this month.

Following his attack on Cody Rhodes on last week’s episode, Drew McIntyre will appear on the Friday, August 15 episode of WWE SmackDown to address his issues with the Undisputed WWE Champion. The segment was announced through a vignette during last night’s Monday Night Raw edition on Netflix.

In the main event of the August 8 episode of WWE Smackdown, the tag team of John Cena & WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeated Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre via DQ after Logan hit Cena with a Low Blow.

After Logan got himself disqualified, he followed Cena up the ramp to beat him down, and they disappeared fighting in the backstage area. Rhodes then fought off McIntyre by sending him into the ring post and off the stairs.

Rhodes cleared the commentary desk, but McIntyre hit him on the skull with the title. As The American Nightmare was recovering from the shot, The Scottish Psychopath then hit a Claymore Kick on Rhodes in the final seconds of WWE Smackdown. The segment clearly indicated that McIntyre could emerge as the next challenger for Rhodes over the WWE Title.

The new segment revolving around the WWE Championship joins the lineup of WWE Smackdown, which already has The Miz and Carmelo Hayes in tag team action, alongside DIY vs. The Street Profits. Another tag team match could join the lineup with Jade Cargill and Michin going up against Kiana James and Giulia, but the bout isn’t yet official for the show.

WWE Smackdown August 15 episode match card

The WWE SmackDown episode of August 15 takes place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, continuing the build-up to the international Clash in Paris 2025 premium live event. The current match card for the weekly WWE TV episode on the USA Network goes as follows,

– Drew McIntyre addresses his actions against Cody Rhodes

– DIY vs. The Street Profits

– The Miz and Carmelo Hayes in tag team action