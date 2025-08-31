WWE internally considers Clash in Paris 2025 premium live event to be a filler ahead of the loaded schedule, waiting through the coming fall. However, the hype has always been bigger for the first major PLE in Paris, with WWE stacking things up in a major way via presenting a stacked card.

As anticipation continues to grow, the opening match for Clash in Paris 2025 PLE has been revealed. According to Cory Hays, the early internal rundown for the international show lists Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed to kick off the event. Given that this bout is going to be a hard-hitting one, some may argue whether it’s the right decision to commence the show.

However, WWE always utilized Roman Reigns in either the first or final position of a certain show’s match card, and Clash in Paris 2025 won’t be any exception. The possible main event of the show should feature Seth Rollins defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in a fatal-4-way. Elsewhere on the card, Becky Lynch will defend her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella in another major attraction.

Per the updates from WrestleTix, last night, WWE has sold 30,668 tickets for Clash in Paris 2025, with only 460 tickets being left. Meanwhile, a couple of videos and photos are doing the rounds on social media, with the construction of the set being almost done at the París La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France, for the PLE. The video shows that WWE is bringing a unique stage, with an Eiffel Tower design present for the entrance ramp.

In addition to the stunning set design, fans would be thrilled to be covered with special blue and red lights around the arena, matching the emotion of the local audience. Even the WWE ring ropes might come up with a similar color setup. WWE is thereby making efforts so that Clash in Paris 2025 appears to be a major success.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 PLE Match Card

Clash in Paris 2025 will be the first WWE premium live event in the French capital city at the Paris La Defense Arena on Sunday, August 31st, also marking the first PLE in the post-SummerSlam phase. The currently set match card for the international show goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. LA Knight vs. Jey Uso vs. CM Punk

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella

– WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy (c) vs. The Street Profits

– John Cena vs. Logan Paul

– Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

– Donnybrook Match: Sheamus vs. Rusev