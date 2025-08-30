We’re just a few hours away from the Clash in Paris 2025 premium live event, with six matches for the show being confirmed by the WWE. One more match could be in store, as per the updates from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, as the source suggests that WWE could be on its way to add a singles match to the card, pitting Randy Orton against Drew McIntyre.

This possible matchup at Clash in Paris 2025 stems from a previous rivalry that was further reignited at SummerSlam, where McIntyre and Logan Paul defeated Orton and Jelly Roll in a tag team action. The beef continued after Orton stunned McIntyre with a surprise RKO on last week’s SmackDown. This prompted McIntyre to jump back on Twitter and mock Orton by calling him “Old Yeller” and vowing to take him out.

Wrestlepalooza 2025: WWE Plans For “Very Loaded Show” Against AEW

Last night on SmackDown, McIntyre and Orton met in the ring for a verbal exchange that eventually turned physical. Drew started the altercation by hitting Orton with a Glasgow Kiss. Drew went for a Claymore Kick, but Orton ducked and delivered the vintage DDT off the ropes.

Security and WWE Producer Shane Helms, aka The Hurricane, interfered in the segment to stop Orton. Orton took all of them out with RKOs, including one to Shane “Hurricane” Helms. Orton further went to deliver a punt on Drew, but he escaped. Despite the altercation, a singles contest between the two wasn’t announced at Clash in Paris 2025.

NXT No Mercy 2025: Championship Main Event Match Revealed For WWE PLE

Rather, a championship match was announced for tomorrow’s event on SmackDown after The Street Profits defeated Melo Don’t Miz (Carmelo Hayes & The Miz) to become the new Number-One Contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championships. It was later announced that Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy of Wyatt Sicks will defend the WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits at Clash in Paris 2025.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 PLE Match Card

Clash in Paris 2025 will be the first WWE premium live event in the French capital city at the Paris La Defense Arena on Sunday, August 31st, also marking the first PLE in the post-SummerSlam phase. The currently set match card for the international show goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. LA Knight vs. Jey Uso vs. CM Punk

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella

– WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy (c) vs. The Street Profits

– John Cena vs. Logan Paul

– Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

– Donnybrook Match: Sheamus vs. Rusev