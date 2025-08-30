A couple of challengers were crowned on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown that went down from Lyon, France, with two names becoming official contenders to be gunning for a couple of Women’s Championships, namely the Women’s and Women’s United States Titles. Interestingly, the women’s US title challenger was crowned in just seven seconds.

In the second match of the August 29 episode of WWE SmackDown, Michin’ defeated Kiana James in just 7 seconds to become the new challenger for Giulia’s US title. Kiana ran toward Michin’ with a loaded purse, but Michin’ rolled her up to get the quick pin, only to be beaten down by James & Giulia, who was at ringside.

This match marked the first time that Michin’ was wrestling on WWE SmackDown, and it was also her first match since mid-July when she lost to Michin’ on Main Event. As pointed out in the commentary, the 36-year-old Michin has never held a title in her entire tenure in WWE, while Giulia has had the women’s US title for over two months since winning it from Zelina Vega.

Giulia won the belt on a special episode of WWE Smackdown, which took place back in late June in the soil of Saudi Arabia. Since then, she’s put the mid-card women’s title belt, once in her title reign, earlier this month against Vega in a rematch. Giulia is the overall second champion with this newly inaugurated title belt.

WWE Smackdown: Jade Cargill gets another title match opportunity

Elsewhere on WWE Smackdown in a backstage segment, Jade Cargill declared that she had been named the number-one contender to Tiffany Stratton’s Women’s Title after she won their tag team match last week, pitting these two against Nia Jax and Becky Lynch.

After hearing the declaration from Cargill, Stratton reminded her that she had walked out with the win during their first match at SummerSlam. Stratton also boasted that she has been undefeated this year since winning the title on the first 2025 episode of WWE Smackdown. Cargill reminded Stratton that it’s only a matter of time before she drops the title belt to her. It has yet to be confirmed when these two new challengers will get their opportunities.