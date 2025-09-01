WWE Clash in Paris 2025 was an international premium live event held at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France. With 30,343 fans in attendance at the show, the show recorded a new gate record for this arena, and it turned out to be a wild night by all means. It seems like top WWE Star Roman Reigns would be out of action from WWE programming following an attack angle that unfolded on the show.

In the opening contest of Clash in Paris 2025, Roman Reigns defeated “Big” Bronson Reed, but at the expense of a wicked attack after the contest was over. Michael Cole noted on commentary that Roman was wearing two Ula Falas during his entrance in this match to honor his father and uncle: WWF Legends The Wild Samoans (Sika & Afa).

Overall, Clash in Paris 2025 marked the 5th match for Roman Reigns and only his 2nd singles match of the year. After a physical contest between the two Tribal Chiefs, Roman hit a Samoan Drop from the second rope, followed by a spear for the win.

Clash in Paris 2025: Roman Reigns got decimated after his win over Bronson Reed

Once the match concluded at Clash in Paris 2025, Reigns demanded that Paul Heyman return the two pairs of shoes that Reed had been using as a shoe-la-fala around his neck. After Heyman obliged with the order, Reigns attacked him, put him in a chokehold, and then celebrated on top of the announce table.

This led Bron Breakker to attack Reigns with a spear and put him through the table. Reigns was helped to the back when Breakker came back and speared him on the ramp, again. Reed then followed up with a tsunami splash before the two helped Heyman to the back.

As Medics strapped Reigns to remove him from the ring, Reed came back to the ring and hit several more Tsunami Splashes when Reigns was still strapped down to the board. Scheduled for the main event of Clash in Paris 2025, Jey Uso attempted to help Reigns during the attack, but he was also speared by Breakker during this segment. Reed and Breakker were then forced to leave the building due to their actions.