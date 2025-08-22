While WWE premium live events are moving to ESPN starting next month, the quarterly specials, including Saturday Nights Main Event, will remain on Peacock. Unlike the earlier installments, Peacock will be the only broadcaster for these shows due to an exclusive deal they have signed with the WWE, keeping NBCUniversal’s USA Network out of the scenario.

That being said, the first WWE Saturday Nights Main Event of the Peacock-exclusive era will take place in November, and it is reportedly scheduled from a location. WrestleVotes Radio reported last night that Salt Lake City, Utah’s Delta Center, is the current front-runner for the upcoming edition, which is currently listed for Saturday, November 1.

Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event Announced To Kick Off WWE-ESPN Partnership In September 2025

Additionally, the source also informed that a Halloween-themed edition of SmackDown will emanate from the same venue, a day before Saturday Nights Main Event. As of this writing, only one WWE premium live event is listed in November, and that’s the annual Survivor Series. The second annual Saudi Arabia event isn’t happening this year as WWE has the Royal Rumble scheduled in the country early next year.

WWE announced upcoming Saturday Nights Main Event editions as part of the new Peacock deal

A couple of days ago, WWE PLEs will no longer air on Peacock following this month’s Clash in Paris as they will move to ESPN beginning in September, a move that’s been preponed from next year’s WrestleMania. Thus, all quarterly Saturday Nights Main Event specials will air exclusively and will no longer be simulcast on NBC.

Over this new deal with Peacock, WWE will see five overall Saturday Nights Main Event specials, with the addition of November 1st and the previously reported December 13th show. The latter date is reportedly booked to feature John Cena’s farewell match in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, at the TD Garden. Official updates regarding the venue and ticket details are yet to be released.

Alongside airing of Saturday Nights Main Event specials, the SmackDown replays will remain on Peacock for 30 days after their initial airing on USA Network inside the United States territory, while Netflix will broadcast those around the globe. Elsewhere, the WWE archive will remain on Peacock through the end of 2025, while NXT PLEs will be available on the platform through March 2026.