Roman Reigns returned on this week’s edition of WWE Raw in Philadelphia to get booked in a match at the Clash in Paris 2025 premium live event. The altercation went down in the headliner bout of Raw that also saw the three other men involved in the World Heavyweight Championship set for the PLE interfere.

In the main event of the August 18 episode of WWE Raw, Jey Uso defeated Bron Breakker in an Extreme Rules Match. Due to the No-DQ stipulation of the match, utter chaos ensued with multiple interferences during the contest. Jey had Bron pinned, but Bronson Reed pulled the referee out of the ring and attacked Jey.

LA Knight, one of the world title match challengers at Clash in Paris 2025, came out and brawled with Reed. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins then attacked Knight from behind before hitting Jey with the Pedigree. Rollins was trying to send the referee back in the ring when CM Punk came out to brawl with Rollins.

The tw babyface challengers of the world title showdown at Clash in Paris 2025 then double-teamed on Seth. Punk was looking for the GTS, but Rollins countered and pushed Punk into LA, causing LA to go through the table on the outside. Bronson further stopped Jey from hitting a Frog Splash on Breakker through a table.

This was when Roman Reigns’ music started to play as he came from behind and downed Breakker with a Spear before hitting Reed with the Superman Punch. Jey was finally able to hit the splash on Breakker through the table for the win. After the match, Roman said he’ll see Reed in Paris, leading Michael Cole to confirm Roman Reigns vs. “Big” Bronson Reed for Clash in Paris 2025.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 PLE Match Card

Clash in Paris 2025 will be the first WWE premium live event in the French capital city at the Paris La Defense Arena on Sunday, August 31st, also marking the first PLE in the post-SummerSlam phase. The currently set match card for the international show goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. LA Knight vs. Jey Uso vs. CM Punk

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. TBD

– John Cena vs. Logan Paul

– Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

– Donnybrook Match: Sheamus vs. Rusev